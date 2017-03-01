All Blogs / Analytics & Forecasts / Trading Systems All Blogs Analytics & ForecastsWeekly TrendsForecastsTrading SystemsMy TradingChartsTrading StrategiesStatisticsTrading IdeasScalpingNeural NetworksWave CountMarket NewsCurrencyMetalsCrude OilCompany NewsEventsBanksBrokersLaw/RegulationsOther Rules Trading Systems Armageddon Automated Trading system 1 March 2017, 14:36 CoolBlue 0 399 This is the best EA I have come across so far hands down. #automated trading, EA, best ea, Pr, armageddon ea, armageddon trader, armageddon profits, amazing ea Source To add comments, please log in or register Lucky Gold Mining — Automated XAUUSD Trading System Trading Systems 51 0 1 Why Your EA Needs a VPS (And What Happens If It Doesn't) Analytics & Forecasts 53 0 1 VENIQOR Gold Breakout PRO MT4 – User Guide & Downloads Trading Systems 32 0 Can MetaTrader 5 Detect a Cent Account? Trading Systems 73 0 Beyond Backtests: Building Robust Expert Advisors for Gold and Bitcoin Trading Systems 75 0 1 Backtests Are Easy. Surviving the Future Is the Real Challenge. Trading Systems 76 0 The Trading Bot Arms Race: When Algorithms Start Competing Against Algorithms Trading Systems 70 0 Why Bitcoin Trading Is Becoming a Twenty Four Seven Algorithmic Battlefield Trading Systems 69 0 EMA Trinity Pulse: A New Approach to Automated Trading with MetaTrader 5 Trading Strategies 68 0 The Psychology of Consistency Trading Systems 64 0 Liquidity Profile Analytics & Forecasts 22 0 Five Trading Days, One Valid Measurement: Auditing a Live Forward Test Trading Systems 33 0 Strategy Ledger – Complete User Manual Analytics & Forecasts 40 1 1 FIVE STAR EA - COMMING SOON! Analytics & Forecasts 29 0 Inside ICONIC BTC AI+ v15: The Engine Built to Beat Ninety Percent of Everything Else on This Marketplace Trading Systems 47 0 Timing Is Context: Why the Same Trading Setup Can Behave Differently Throughout the Day Analytics & Forecasts 40 0 Quantum Finance in MetaTrader: Why I'm experimenting with wave functions instead of indicators Trading Systems 43 0 What Optimization Could Not Do, Diversification Did: Five Uncorrelated Markets, No Losing Years Trading Strategies 14 0 $600 → $2,000+ in One Week: Live Proof from Apex Drawdown Zero (GBPJPY Results) My Trading 29 0 The 3 Seconds That Decide Your Trade — And the Panel That Gives Them Back Other 34 0 1 Axi Select vs Darwinex Zero: Two Roads to Serious Capital (I Trade Both) My Trading 37 0 224 +$73 today on CAD/CHF M5. No AI. No bots. Just one indicator. 40 Strategy Ledger – Complete User Manual 62 Fundamental Market Analysis for August 14, 2026 (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY) forex technical analysis eurusd EUR/USD gbpusd gold usdjpy GBP/USD usd/jpy usd Trading AUD/USD usd/chf S&P 500 forecast usd/cad Fed bitcoin Fxwirepro dax fundamental analysis VistaBrokers Gold spot ($) Silver spot ($) Crude Oil (WTI) USD/TRY audusd EUR forex news ECB