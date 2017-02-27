Pivot Points Daily
Market News

Pivot Points Daily

27 February 2017, 13:22
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
0
119

Pivot Points

Daily

Last Updated: Feb 27, 3:00 pm +03:00


Symbol    S3    S2    S1    P    R1    R2    R3
EUR/USD1.04541.05161.05391.05791.06011.06411.0703
USD/JPY110.37111.35111.74112.33112.72113.3114.28
GBP/USD1.2251.23721.24181.24941.2541.26161.2738
USD/CHF0.99481.00051.00411.00611.00971.01181.0174
EUR/CHF1.05991.06231.06331.06461.06571.0671.0694
AUD/USD0.75730.76290.7650.76850.77050.77410.7796
USD/CAD1.29621.30261.30621.30891.31261.31531.3217
NZD/USD0.71170.71630.71790.72090.72250.72550.73
EUR/GBP0.83220.83920.84320.84620.85020.85320.8603
EUR/JPY116.2117.47117.97118.74119.24120.01121.27
GBP/JPY135.6137.96138.85140.32141.21142.67145.03
CHF/JPY109.35110.44110.85111.53111.94112.61113.7
GBP/CHF1.23491.24641.25141.2581.2631.26961.2811
USD/SEK8.85088.93288.98549.01499.06749.09699.1789
USD/NOK8.23028.29558.33638.36088.40168.42618.4914
EUR/AUD1.35211.36461.37091.37721.38341.38981.4023
EUR/CAD1.36671.37631.37991.38591.38941.39551.4051
AUD/CAD0.9890.99761.00111.00621.00971.01471.0233
AUD/JPY83.9585.1485.5786.3386.7687.5288.71
CAD/JPY84.2384.9885.385.7486.0686.587.26

Pivot Points are widely used by day traders to quickly determine where forex market sentiment may change between bullish and bearish. Pivot Points are also commonly used to find likely Support and Resistance levels.

  • Pivot Points are calculated using the Open, High, Low, and Close prices for the previous period. So, today's Pivot Points use yesterday's Open, High, Low, and Close values.
  • The Trading Day begins and ends at 5pm New York Time.