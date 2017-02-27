Pivot Points weekly
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Pivot Points weekly

27 February 2017, 13:19
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
0
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Pivot Points

weekly

Last Updated: Feb 27, 3:00 pm +03:00


Symbol    S3    S2    S1    P    R1    R2    R3
EUR/USD1.02841.04231.04921.05631.06321.07021.0842
USD/JPY108.92110.77111.45112.62113.3114.46116.31
GBP/USD1.21411.2311.23871.24791.25561.26471.2816
USD/CHF0.98170.99471.00121.00761.01411.02061.0336
EUR/CHF1.0561.06051.06241.06511.06691.06961.0741
AUD/USD0.75030.75950.76330.76870.77240.77790.787
USD/CAD1.28061.29631.30311.31211.31881.32781.3435
NZD/USD0.69580.70740.71350.71910.72520.73080.7424
EUR/GBP0.81670.83220.83970.84780.85520.86330.8788
EUR/JPY114.85116.93117.7119.01119.78121.09123.17
GBP/JPY135.15137.78138.76140.4141.39143.03145.66
CHF/JPY107.96109.88110.57111.8112.5113.73115.65
GBP/CHF1.21081.23311.24481.25541.2671.27771.3
USD/SEK8.70178.84768.94278.99359.08879.13959.2854
USD/NOK8.20028.2828.32968.36398.41148.44578.5275
EUR/AUD1.3281.35171.36441.37541.38811.39911.4228
EUR/CAD1.35941.37261.3781.38581.39121.39891.4121
AUD/CAD0.98120.99450.99961.00771.01281.02091.0342
AUD/JPY83.4284.9285.4786.4386.9787.9489.45
CAD/JPY83.5184.785.1585.8886.3487.0788.26

Pivot Points are widely used by day traders to quickly determine where forex market sentiment may change between bullish and bearish. Pivot Points are also commonly used to find likely Support and Resistance levels.

  • Pivot Points are calculated using the Open, High, Low, and Close prices for the previous period. So, today's Pivot Points use yesterday's Open, High, Low, and Close values.
  • The Trading Day begins and ends at 5pm New York Time