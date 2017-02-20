Pivot Points DAILY
Market News

Pivot Points DAILY

20 February 2017, 01:00
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
0
132

Pivot Points

DAILY

Last Updated: Feb 20, 2:00 am +03:00


Symbol    S3    S2    S1    P    R1    R2    R3
EUR/USD1.04011.04891.05451.05771.06331.06651.0753
USD/JPY112.14113.23113.7114.33114.8115.43116.52
GBP/USD1.22461.23441.24021.24421.251.2541.2637
USD/CHF0.9931.00021.00291.00741.01011.01461.0218
EUR/CHF1.06021.06281.06431.06551.06691.06811.0707
AUD/USD0.75230.76060.76580.76890.77410.77720.7855
USD/CAD1.29761.30321.30561.30881.31121.31441.32
NZD/USD0.71540.71860.71990.72180.72310.7250.7282
EUR/GBP0.83970.84630.85050.85290.85710.85950.8661
EUR/JPY117.51118.85119.32120.18120.66121.51122.85
GBP/JPY136.11138.31139.18140.5141.37142.69144.88
CHF/JPY110.51111.72112.15112.93113.37114.14115.36
GBP/CHF1.22211.23291.23851.24371.24931.25451.2653
USD/SEK8.75868.8278.86898.89558.93748.9649.0325
USD/NOK8.18318.25488.2998.32658.37078.39818.4698
EUR/AUD1.37071.37821.38131.38581.38881.39341.401
EUR/CAD1.37661.3841.38691.39141.39431.39881.4062
AUD/CAD0.99370.99921.00161.00461.0071.011.0155
AUD/JPY84.4385.686.0686.7687.2387.9389.1
CAD/JPY84.4885.3985.7986.3186.7187.2388.14

Pivot Points are widely used by day traders to quickly determine where forex market sentiment may change between bullish and bearish. Pivot Points are also commonly used to find likely Support and Resistance levels.

  • Pivot Points are calculated using the Open, High, Low, and Close prices for the previous period. So, today's Pivot Points use yesterday's Open, High, Low, and Close values.
  • The Trading Day begins and ends at 5pm New York Time.