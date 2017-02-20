Pivot Points Hourly
Market News

Pivot Points Hourly

20 February 2017, 00:58
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
0
122

Pivot Points

Hourly

Last Updated: Feb 20, 2:00 am +03:00


Symbol    S3    S2    S1    P    R1    R2    R3
EUR/USD1.05811.061.0611.06181.06291.06361.0655
USD/JPY112.7112.82112.88112.94113113.05113.17
GBP/USD1.23871.24011.2411.24151.24231.24291.2442
USD/CHF0.99971.00111.00161.00241.00291.00381.0052
EUR/CHF1.06231.06331.06391.06441.06491.06551.0665
AUD/USD0.76530.76630.76680.76730.76780.76830.7693
USD/CAD1.30661.30811.30871.30951.31011.31091.3124
NZD/USD0.71630.71780.71820.71920.71970.72060.722
EUR/GBP0.85280.8540.85460.85520.85580.85640.8576
EUR/JPY119.33119.62119.79119.91120.08120.2120.49
GBP/JPY139.64139.92140.09140.21140.38140.49140.78
CHF/JPY112.18112.42112.56112.66112.8112.9113.14
GBP/CHF1.24151.2431.24371.24451.24521.2461.2475
USD/SEK8.87418.89138.89898.90858.91618.92588.943
USD/NOK8.30968.32548.3328.34138.34788.35718.373
EUR/AUD1.37811.38091.38261.38361.38541.38641.3892
EUR/CAD1.38531.38791.38941.39061.39211.39321.3959
AUD/CAD1.00121.0031.00371.00481.00561.00661.0084
AUD/JPY86.2886.4786.5686.6586.7586.8487.02
CAD/JPY85.9186.0786.1686.2386.3286.3986.55

Pivot Points are widely used by day traders to quickly determine where forex market sentiment may change between bullish and bearish. Pivot Points are also commonly used to find likely Support and Resistance levels.

  • Pivot Points are calculated using the Open, High, Low, and Close prices for the previous period. So, today's Pivot Points use yesterday's Open, High, Low, and Close values.
  • The Trading Day begins and ends at 5pm New York Time.