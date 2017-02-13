Pivot Points Daily
Market News

Pivot Points Daily

13 February 2017, 13:46
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
0
150

Pivot Points

Daily

Last Updated: Feb 13, 4:00 am -08:00


Symbol    S3    S2    S1    P    R1    R2    R3
EUR/USD1.05251.05811.06111.06371.06671.06931.0749
USD/JPY111.32112.31112.76113.31113.76114.31115.3
GBP/USD1.23231.24031.24451.24831.25251.25621.2642
USD/CHF0.99350.99841.00041.00331.00531.00821.0131
EUR/CHF1.06091.06391.06531.06691.06831.06991.0729
AUD/USD0.75580.76120.76440.76660.76980.77210.7775
USD/CAD1.2911.30061.30461.31021.31421.31981.3294
NZD/USD0.71230.71590.71810.71960.72180.72320.7269
EUR/GBP0.84270.84760.84980.85250.85480.85740.8623
EUR/JPY118.62119.64120.06120.65121.07121.67122.68
GBP/JPY138.93140.26140.82141.58142.14142.91144.23
CHF/JPY111.33112.19112.57113.06113.43113.93114.79
GBP/CHF1.23641.2441.24781.25161.25541.25921.2668
USD/SEK8.84958.88368.90128.91778.93538.95188.9858
USD/NOK8.22988.29888.33538.36788.40438.43688.5058
EUR/AUD1.36521.37691.38161.38871.39341.40051.4123
EUR/CAD1.36861.38121.38681.39391.39941.40651.4191
AUD/CAD0.99080.9971.00071.00311.00681.00931.0155
AUD/JPY85.8986.4186.6686.9287.1787.4487.96
CAD/JPY85.1485.8586.1986.5786.987.2888

Pivot Points are widely used by day traders to quickly determine where forex market sentiment may change between bullish and bearish. Pivot Points are also commonly used to find likely Support and Resistance levels.

  • Pivot Points are calculated using the Open, High, Low, and Close prices for the previous period. So, today's Pivot Points use yesterday's Open, High, Low, and Close values.
  • The Trading Day begins and ends at 5pm New York Time.