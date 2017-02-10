Pivot Points Daily
Market News

Pivot Points Daily

10 February 2017, 12:37
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
0
514

Pivot Points

Daily 

Last Updated: Feb 10, 3:00 am -08:00


Symbol    S3    S2    S1    P    R1    R2    R3
EUR/USD1.05551.06131.06351.06721.06931.07311.0789
USD/JPY110.43111.67112.46112.91113.7114.14115.38
GBP/USD1.23411.24321.24641.25231.25561.26151.2706
USD/CHF0.98230.99070.99630.99921.00471.00761.016
EUR/CHF1.05761.0621.06481.06651.06921.0711.0755
AUD/USD0.75370.75860.76050.76350.76540.76830.7732
USD/CAD1.30041.30691.31071.31331.31711.31971.3261
NZD/USD0.70910.71430.71650.71950.72170.72470.7299
EUR/GBP0.84240.84720.84990.85210.85480.85690.8618
EUR/JPY118.36119.39120.03120.41121.06121.44122.46
GBP/JPY138.11139.66140.59141.21142.14142.75144.3
CHF/JPY111.25112.06112.56112.87113.38113.69114.5
GBP/CHF1.22961.24051.24611.25131.2571.26221.2731
USD/SEK8.738.80728.85548.88448.93268.96179.0389
USD/NOK8.22478.27548.30668.32618.35738.37688.4274
EUR/AUD1.37991.38911.39331.39841.40261.40771.417
EUR/CAD1.38381.39261.39661.40141.40541.41021.419
AUD/CAD0.99380.998111.00241.00441.00671.011
AUD/JPY84.1685.1385.7486.186.7187.0788.04
CAD/JPY83.7784.8385.585.8986.5686.9588.01

Pivot Points are widely used by day traders to quickly determine where forex market sentiment may change between bullish and bearish. Pivot Points are also commonly used to find likely Support and Resistance levels.

  • Pivot Points are calculated using the Open, High, Low, and Close prices for the previous period. So, today's Pivot Points use yesterday's Open, High, Low, and Close values.
  • The Trading Day begins and ends at 5pm New York Time.