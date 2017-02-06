Pivot Points Hourly
Market News

Pivot Points Hourly

6 February 2017, 14:03
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
0
116

Pivot Points

Hourly

Last Updated: Feb 6, 4:00 am -08:00


Symbol    S3    S2    S1    P    R1    R2    R3
EUR/USD1.07151.07271.07321.07381.07431.0751.0761
USD/JPY112.07112.27112.38112.47112.58112.67112.86
GBP/USD1.24061.2441.24591.24741.24931.25081.2543
USD/CHF0.99260.99380.99420.99490.99530.9960.9971
EUR/CHF1.06551.06691.06741.06831.06881.06971.0711
AUD/USD0.76440.76520.76550.76590.76620.76670.7675
USD/CAD1.29891.30061.30161.30221.30321.30381.3055
NZD/USD0.72940.73040.73080.73130.73170.73230.7332
EUR/GBP0.85680.85880.85970.86090.86170.86290.865
EUR/JPY120.35120.57120.67120.79120.9121.01121.23
GBP/JPY139.25139.78140.08140.32140.61140.85141.38
CHF/JPY112.77112.91113.01113.05113.15113.2113.34
GBP/CHF1.23351.23741.23931.24121.24311.2451.2489
USD/SEK8.79568.80258.80568.80948.81258.81648.8233
USD/NOK8.22038.23368.24138.24698.25478.26038.2736
EUR/AUD1.39951.40071.40141.4021.40271.40321.4044
EUR/CAD1.39551.39691.39771.39831.39911.39971.4011
AUD/CAD0.99470.9960.99670.99740.99810.99871
AUD/JPY85.8886.0286.0886.1686.2286.2986.43
CAD/JPY85.9986.1986.2886.3986.4886.5986.79

Pivot Points are widely used by day traders to quickly determine where forex market sentiment may change between bullish and bearish. Pivot Points are also commonly used to find likely Support and Resistance levels.

  • Pivot Points are calculated using the Open, High, Low, and Close prices for the previous period. So, today's Pivot Points use yesterday's Open, High, Low, and Close values.
  • The Trading Day begins and ends at 5pm New York Time.


 