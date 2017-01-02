Pivot Points Hourly
Analytics & Forecasts

Pivot Points Hourly

2 January 2017, 12:04
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
0
104

Pivot Points

Hourly

Last Updated: Jan 2, 3:03 am -08:00


Symbol    S3    S2    S1    P    R1    R2    R3
EUR/USD1.05121.051571.051751.051941.052121.052311.05268
USD/JPY116.593116.669116.701116.745116.777116.821116.897
GBP/USD1.232141.233271.233791.23441.234921.235531.23666
USD/CHF1.014811.016311.016841.017811.018341.019311.02081
EUR/CHF1.069441.070421.070741.07141.071721.072381.07336
AUD/USD0.718830.720010.720520.721190.72170.722370.72355
USD/CAD1.341191.341911.342151.342631.342871.343351.34407
NZD/USD0.692960.693710.694130.694460.694880.695210.69596
EUR/GBP0.851590.851590.851590.851590.851590.851590.85159
EUR/JPY122.682122.762122.797122.842122.877122.922123.002
GBP/JPY143.732143.933144.02144.134144.221144.335144.536
CHF/JPY113.944114.209114.386114.474114.651114.739115.004
GBP/CHF1.251811.254281.255111.256751.257581.259221.26169
USD/SEK9.075459.078139.079539.080819.082219.083499.08617
USD/NOK8.593198.607678.615518.622158.629998.636638.65111
EUR/AUD1.453741.455451.456351.457161.458061.458871.46058
EUR/CAD1.410961.411591.411861.412221.412491.412851.41348
AUD/CAD0.96460.966320.967140.968040.968860.969760.97148
AUD/JPY83.96484.08984.14484.21484.26984.33984.464
CAD/JPY86.39586.65486.7486.91386.99987.17287.431
XAU/USD1145.581148.011149.061150.441151.491152.871155.3

Pivot Points are widely used by day traders to quickly determine where forex market sentiment may change between bullish and bearish. Pivot Points are also commonly used to find likely Support and Resistance levels.

  • Pivot Points are calculated using the Open, High, Low, and Close prices for the previous period. So, today's Pivot Points use yesterday's Open, High, Low, and Close values.
  • The Trading Day begins and ends at 5pm New York Time.