Results November + 448.53%



But MT5 blocked the results of the month of November . On the question Why ?, answer , they say the system has considered that it is a big boost . Looked comrade signal "CALM" ...

You can take on the 20-70 % per month and everything will be fine taken into account .. . . And do not puff here making 200 % per month , that will still not accounted for . ( ( (





Watch the month of December, if not take into account again. Leave 200 "usd" and I will do for 15-70% per month and all.

https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/236421