Results November + 448.53%

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November ended. I think the result is worth and not a big drawdown.
But MT5 blocked the results of the month of November. On the question Why ?, answer, they say the system has considered that it is a big boost. Looked comrade signal "CALM" ... You can take on the 20-70% per month and everything will be fine taken into account .... And do not puff here making 200% per month, that will still not accounted for. (((
Watch the month of December, if not take into account again. Leave 200 "usd" and I will do for 15-70% per month and all.