Automatic Stockpair for MT4

Important Note

You must add the following URL to enable it successfully:

Click Tools > Options > Expert Advisors Check the option "Allow WebRequests for listed URL" Add the following URL to the list: https://www.stockpair.com/

Description

This is an Expert Advisor Dashboard for Options Binary. it only works on broker Stockpair (CySec Regulated and Slippage controls). Will soon be added to other brokers (I agree reliable broker proposals). If you haven't got an account on Stockpair, you can register by clicking HERE. If you make a deposit after the registration, I can give you 1 year free license ONLY if your state of origin is Italy, Germany, France, Holland, Scandinavia, United Kingdom, Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong. For this EA, you can select following options: automatic Trade by expert: Trades opened automatically just reached your levels inserted on chart (max 3 Resistance and 3 Support) manually Trade: You open CALL or PUT Trade (using the button "CALL" or "PUT"). The Expert Advisor runs on all timeframes and with different expiration times.

You can copy your signals to many Stockpair accounts instantly without delays. You can enable martingale with custom level numbers and custom percentages increased compared with based amount.

You can see the price Stockpair in real time for each asset.

You can see last trade's result (ITM or OTM).

You can trade following:

currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, USDCHF, AUDUSD, USDCAD, EURGBP, EURJPY, GBPJPY, EURCHF, EURCAD, GBPCHF, EURAUD, USDRUB;

commodities: GOLD, OIL, SLVR;

index DAX, FTSE, DOWJS, CAC40, S&P, AEX, NASDAQ.