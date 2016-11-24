Portfolio Basic

The portfolio is built of all our proof products on mql5







1. I added the equity pictures of the whole portfolio

2. I added a .zip file with PDF backtests of simple strategies since May 5th 2003 til October 13th 2016

You can see what results you can get from simple strategies and what from the whole portfolio.

We didn´t use any logical elements but we united our products when we had made the portfolio, so that´s why several strategies have got higher degree of correlation.

We prepared for you two monitorings with all of these products. The first one is DEMO and the second one is Micro Live acc.

The monitorings are launched for a short time meanwhile, we are going to publish them in January 2017.