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SmartTrade Control Panel — enhances any of your strategies
SmartTrade Control Panel — for only $30
Only now — discount on the trading panel that changes the rules of the game!
➡️ https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/146207?source=Site+Profile+Seller
➡️ https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/146207?source=Site+Profile+Seller
With SmartTrade Control Panel, you get more than just a tool — you get a flexible platform that adapts to any trading strategy. With a wide range of functions, the panel becomes a universal assistant for both manual trading and semi-automated systems.
Now you can:
- 📌 Implement any trading idea — from scalping to grid trading
- ⚙️ Customize order tracking to suit your entry and exit logic
- 📊 Control risks, profits, spreads, and statistics in real time
- 🧠 Use advanced algorithms (martingale, breakeven, timers) without writing code
Key features:
- 🎯 Opening orders with tracking Instant placement of market and pending orders (Buy/Sell Limit) with automatic control.
- ⏱️ Time trading Schedule your market entry using a timer — perfect for news and volatile sessions.
- 🛡 Breakeven system Automatically transfer an order (or the entire grid) to breakeven when a specified level is reached.
- 📈 Martingale with control Flexible control of the multiplier and grid step — adapt the strategy to the current market.
- 💰 Closing by TakeProfit / StopLoss Individual or group closing of orders based on specified targets and risks.
- 🧹 Instant closing of the entire grid One click — and the entire grid of orders is closed. Convenient for sharp reversals.
- 🔄 Selecting a trading instrument directly from the panel Switch between symbols without unnecessary movements.
- 📊 Trading statistics Track your performance: profit, loss, average holding time, and much more.
- 📌 Monitor open and closed orders All history at your fingertips — analyze and improve your strategies.
- 📉 Monitor spread and profit in real time The panel monitors market conditions and your current profitability.