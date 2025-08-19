SmartTrade Control Panel — enhances any of your strategies

SmartTrade Control Panel — for only $30

➡️ https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/146207?source=Site+Profile+Seller Only now — discount on the trading panel that changes the rules of the game!

With SmartTrade Control Panel, you get more than just a tool — you get a flexible platform that adapts to any trading strategy. With a wide range of functions, the panel becomes a universal assistant for both manual trading and semi-automated systems.





Now you can:

📌 Implement any trading idea — from scalping to grid trading

⚙️ Customize order tracking to suit your entry and exit logic

📊 Control risks, profits, spreads, and statistics in real time

🧠 Use advanced algorithms (martingale, breakeven, timers) without writing code





Key features: