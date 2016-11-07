Pivot Points Daily
Market News

Pivot Points Daily

7 November 2016, 10:33
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
0
115

Pivot Points

Daily

Last Updated: Nov 7, 12:30 pm +03:00


Symbol    S3    S2    S1    P    R1    R2    R3
EUR/USD1.099471.105691.109721.111911.115941.118131.12435
USD/JPY102.036102.56102.825103.084103.349103.608104.132
GBP/USD1.229021.239821.245621.250621.256421.261421.27222
USD/CHF0.95460.962530.965210.970460.973140.978390.98632
EUR/CHF1.066861.072951.075621.079041.081711.085131.09122
AUD/USD0.758260.762750.764870.767240.769360.771730.77622
USD/CAD1.325531.333551.33671.341571.344721.349591.35761
NZD/USD0.724030.727990.730140.731950.73410.735910.73987
EUR/GBP0.87720.883060.886390.888920.892250.894780.90064
EUR/JPY113.154113.878114.357114.602115.081115.326116.05
GBP/JPY126.394127.637128.323128.88129.566130.123131.366
CHF/JPY104.167105.164105.792106.161106.789107.158108.155
GBP/CHF1.202181.207731.209621.213281.215171.218831.22438
USD/SEK8.821878.887538.910168.953198.975829.018859.08451
USD/NOK7.969698.067928.105368.166158.203598.264388.36261
EUR/AUD1.428771.43851.444651.448231.454381.457961.46769
EUR/CAD1.469131.480131.486281.491131.497281.502131.51313
AUD/CAD1.019031.024031.025861.029031.030861.034031.03903
AUD/JPY78.02478.56378.8279.10279.35979.64180.18
CAD/JPY75.71776.27476.58576.83177.14277.38877.945
XAU/USD1277.111289.541296.871301.971309.31314.41326.83

Pivot Points are widely used by day traders to quickly determine where forex market sentiment may change between bullish and bearish. Pivot Points are also commonly used to find likely Support and Resistance levels.

  • Pivot Points are calculated using the Open, High, Low, and Close prices for the previous period. So, today's Pivot Points use yesterday's Open, High, Low, and Close values.
  • The Trading Day begins and ends at 5pm New York Time.