Pivot Points Daily
Market News

Pivot Points Daily

27 October 2016, 00:27
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
0
244

Pivot Points

Daily

Last Updated: Oct 27, 1:15 am +03:00


Symbol    S3    S2    S1    P    R1    R2    R3
EUR/USD1.076391.083621.087151.090851.094381.098081.10531
USD/JPY103.162103.762104.114104.362104.714104.962105.562
GBP/USD1.203081.212351.21841.221621.227671.230891.24016
USD/CHF0.981950.987510.990380.993070.995940.998631.00419
EUR/CHF1.078331.080741.082041.083151.084451.085561.08797
AUD/USD0.74930.757660.761250.766020.769610.774380.78274
USD/CAD1.321771.328811.333351.335851.340391.342891.34993
NZD/USD0.708590.71230.713740.716010.717450.719720.72343
EUR/GBP0.880180.886260.88830.892340.894380.898420.9045
EUR/JPY111.936112.867113.41113.798114.341114.729115.66
GBP/JPY124.791126.148127.036127.505128.393128.862130.219
CHF/JPY103.588104.305104.723105.022105.44105.739106.456
GBP/CHF1.196871.205331.21081.213791.219261.222251.23071
USD/SEK8.832678.872678.889438.912678.929438.952678.99267
USD/NOK8.187478.225978.242738.264478.281238.302978.34147
EUR/AUD1.389511.405951.41571.422391.432141.438831.45527
EUR/CAD1.436931.447371.453321.457811.463761.468251.47869
AUD/CAD1.002741.013041.018181.023341.028481.033641.04394
AUD/JPY77.98978.92479.41579.85980.3580.79481.729
CAD/JPY7777.54877.81178.09678.35978.64479.192
XAU/USD1245.661257.421262.021269.181273.781280.941292.7

Pivot Points are widely used by day traders to quickly determine where forex market sentiment may change between bullish and bearish. Pivot Points are also commonly used to find likely Support and Resistance levels.

  • Pivot Points are calculated using the Open, High, Low, and Close prices for the previous period. So, today's Pivot Points use yesterday's Open, High, Low, and Close values.
  • The Trading Day begins and ends at 5pm New York Time.