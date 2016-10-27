Pivot Points Hourly
Market News

Pivot Points Hourly

27 October 2016, 00:25
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
0
139

Pivot Points

Hourly

Last Updated: Oct 27, 1:15 am +03:00


Symbol    S3    S2    S1    P    R1    R2    R3
EUR/USD1.089071.08981.090171.090531.09091.091261.09199
USD/JPY104.326104.402104.433104.478104.509104.554104.63
GBP/USD1.221631.222751.223171.223871.224291.224991.22611
USD/CHF0.991510.992410.992910.993310.993810.994210.99511
EUR/CHF1.082051.082771.083111.083491.083831.084211.08493
AUD/USD0.762710.763570.763980.764430.764840.765290.76615
USD/CAD1.335221.336341.336931.337461.338051.338581.3397
NZD/USD0.712820.713920.714330.715020.715430.716120.71722
EUR/GBP0.888370.889610.890350.890850.891590.892090.89333
EUR/JPY113.798113.87113.902113.942113.974114.014114.086
GBP/JPY127.585127.729127.783127.873127.927128.017128.161
CHF/JPY104.87105.003105.072105.136105.205105.269105.402
GBP/CHF1.213791.214831.215241.215871.216281.216911.21795
USD/SEK8.894798.902998.907998.911198.916198.919398.92759
USD/NOK8.238638.254178.264378.269718.279918.285258.30079
EUR/AUD1.422531.424451.425481.426371.42741.428291.43021
EUR/CAD1.455571.45711.457961.458631.459491.460161.46169
AUD/CAD1.019351.020921.021661.022491.023231.024061.02563
AUD/JPY79.71479.79279.82979.8779.90779.94880.026
CAD/JPY77.90577.99578.03878.08578.12878.17578.265
XAU/USD1265.241265.881266.251266.521266.891267.161267.8

Pivot Points are widely used by day traders to quickly determine where forex market sentiment may change between bullish and bearish. Pivot Points are also commonly used to find likely Support and Resistance levels.

  • Pivot Points are calculated using the Open, High, Low, and Close prices for the previous period. So, today's Pivot Points use yesterday's Open, High, Low, and Close values.
  • The Trading Day begins and ends at 5pm New York Time.