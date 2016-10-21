Pivot Points Daily
Market News

Pivot Points Daily

21 October 2016, 10:19
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
0
98

Pivot Points

Daily

Last Updated: Oct 21, 11:15 am +03:00


Symbol    S3    S2    S1    P    R1    R2    R3
EUR/USD1.071341.083681.088241.096021.100581.108361.1207
USD/JPY102.26103.023103.477103.786104.24104.549105.312
GBP/USD1.207531.216371.220691.225211.229531.234051.24289
USD/CHF0.971690.980780.986540.989870.995630.998961.00805
EUR/CHF1.077141.081041.082781.084941.086681.088841.09274
AUD/USD0.74330.75460.758460.76590.769760.77720.7885
USD/CAD1.293571.306181.314451.318791.327061.33141.34401
NZD/USD0.704380.712790.715910.72120.724320.729610.73802
EUR/GBP0.87170.883350.887450.8950.89910.906650.9183
EUR/JPY111.51112.665113.128113.82114.283114.975116.13
GBP/JPY125.155126.156126.741127.157127.742128.158129.159
CHF/JPY102.907103.855104.239104.803105.187105.751106.699
GBP/CHF1.184981.198611.207171.212241.22081.225871.2395
USD/SEK8.688618.770498.818548.852378.900428.934259.01613
USD/NOK7.99568.084628.131068.173648.220088.262668.35168
EUR/AUD1.382461.406781.419641.43111.443961.455421.47974
EUR/CAD1.408791.42791.436751.447011.455861.466121.48523
AUD/CAD0.99251.001391.004891.010281.013781.019171.02806
AUD/JPY77.92378.70378.9779.48379.7580.26381.043
CAD/JPY77.62278.1378.33978.63878.84779.14679.654
XAU/USD1248.651258.421261.961268.191271.731277.961287.73

Pivot Points are widely used by day traders to quickly determine where forex market sentiment may change between bullish and bearish. Pivot Points are also commonly used to find likely Support and Resistance levels.

  • Pivot Points are calculated using the Open, High, Low, and Close prices for the previous period. So, today's Pivot Points use yesterday's Open, High, Low, and Close values.
  • The Trading Day begins and ends at 5pm New York Time.


 

 