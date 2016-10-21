Pivot Points Hourly
Market News

Pivot Points Hourly

21 October 2016, 10:17
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
0
127

Pivot Points

Hourly

Last Updated: Oct 21, 11:05 am +03:00


Symbol    S3    S2    S1    P    R1    R2    R3
EUR/USD1.083521.086231.087131.088941.089841.091651.09436
USD/JPY103.514103.689103.762103.864103.937104.039104.214
GBP/USD1.220091.221951.222911.223811.224771.225671.22753
USD/CHF0.99160.993120.994040.994640.995560.996160.99768
EUR/CHF1.079761.081531.082131.08331.08391.085071.08684
AUD/USD0.76190.762970.763510.764040.764580.765110.76618
USD/CAD1.320871.322731.323961.324591.325821.326451.32831
NZD/USD0.714880.715840.716220.71680.717180.717760.71872
EUR/GBP0.88560.887590.888260.889580.890250.891570.89356
EUR/JPY112.291112.705112.847113.119113.261113.533113.947
GBP/JPY126.494126.807126.947127.12127.26127.433127.746
CHF/JPY103.847104.127104.236104.407104.516104.687104.967
GBP/CHF1.212311.214861.216321.217411.218871.219961.22251
USD/SEK8.849298.876188.893998.903078.920888.929968.95685
USD/NOK8.15968.186158.203838.21278.230388.239258.2658
EUR/AUD1.418171.421511.422691.424851.426031.428191.43153
EUR/CAD1.438421.440561.441281.44271.443421.444841.44698
AUD/CAD1.008561.010411.011491.012261.013341.014111.01596
AUD/JPY79.04979.21779.2879.38579.44879.55379.721
CAD/JPY77.95178.17778.2678.40378.48678.62978.855
XAU/USD1257.261259.931261.51262.61264.171265.271267.94

Pivot Points are widely used by day traders to quickly determine where forex market sentiment may change between bullish and bearish. Pivot Points are also commonly used to find likely Support and Resistance levels.

  • Pivot Points are calculated using the Open, High, Low, and Close prices for the previous period. So, today's Pivot Points use yesterday's Open, High, Low, and Close values.
  • The Trading Day begins and ends at 5pm New York Time.