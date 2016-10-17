Pivot Points Hourly
Market News

Pivot Points Hourly

17 October 2016, 06:55
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
0
137

Pivot Points

Hourly

Last Updated: Oct 17, 7:30 am +03:00


Symbol    S3    S2    S1    P    R1    R2    R3
EUR/USD1.096651.097341.097791.098031.098481.098721.09941
USD/JPY103.885104.066104.133104.247104.314104.428104.609
GBP/USD1.213931.215241.215881.216551.217191.217861.21917
USD/CHF0.986490.987930.98850.989370.989940.990810.99225
EUR/CHF1.084451.085451.08591.086451.08691.087451.08845
AUD/USD0.757680.75870.759280.759720.76030.760740.76176
USD/CAD1.314451.315241.315591.316031.316381.316821.31761
NZD/USD0.709010.709460.709630.709910.710080.710360.71081
EUR/GBP0.900370.901390.902010.902410.903030.903430.90445
EUR/JPY114.156114.314114.379114.472114.537114.63114.788
GBP/JPY126.325126.576126.674126.827126.925127.078127.329
CHF/JPY105.007105.18105.255105.353105.428105.526105.699
GBP/CHF1.199931.201831.202581.203731.204481.205631.20753
USD/SEK8.829068.833328.835068.837588.839328.841848.8461
USD/NOK8.215978.223098.225498.230218.232618.237338.24445
EUR/AUD1.441561.44331.44421.445041.445941.446781.44852
EUR/CAD1.443341.444281.44481.445221.445741.446161.4471
AUD/CAD0.997950.998920.999460.999891.000431.000861.00183
AUD/JPY78.97879.08979.13779.279.24879.31179.422
CAD/JPY78.9579.07379.12179.19679.24479.31979.442
XAU/USD1249.181251.341252.431253.51254.591255.661257.82

Pivot Points are widely used by day traders to quickly determine where forex market sentiment may change between bullish and bearish. Pivot Points are also commonly used to find likely Support and Resistance levels.

  • Pivot Points are calculated using the Open, High, Low, and Close prices for the previous period. So, today's Pivot Points use yesterday's Open, High, Low, and Close values.
  • The Trading Day begins and ends at 5pm New York Time.