Pivot Points Hourly
Market News

Pivot Points Hourly

12 October 2016, 10:48
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
0
136

Pivot Points

Hourly

Last Updated: Oct 12, 1:30 am PDT


Symbol    S3    S2    S1    P    R1    R2    R3
EUR/USD1.099181.102041.103811.10491.106671.107761.11062
USD/JPY103.252103.4103.46103.548103.608103.696103.844
GBP/USD1.208591.218171.224281.227751.233861.237331.24691
USD/CHF0.985150.986860.98750.988570.989210.990280.99199
EUR/CHF1.090291.091361.091961.092431.093031.09351.09457
AUD/USD0.753970.755920.757030.757870.758980.759820.76177
USD/CAD1.317911.319831.320541.321751.322461.323671.32559
NZD/USD0.704110.705760.706860.707410.708510.709060.71071
EUR/GBP0.889130.894580.89650.900030.901950.905480.91093
EUR/JPY113.936114.167114.312114.398114.543114.629114.86
GBP/JPY125.265126.185126.781127.105127.701128.025128.945
CHF/JPY104.319104.52104.632104.721104.833104.922105.123
GBP/CHF1.197071.205321.210621.213571.218871.221821.23007
USD/SEK8.773858.796488.808298.819118.830928.841748.86437
USD/NOK8.125818.149988.158838.174158.1838.198328.22249
EUR/AUD1.449821.453721.455891.457621.459791.461521.46542
EUR/CAD1.453641.456971.458911.46031.462241.463631.46696
AUD/CAD0.998311.000091.000921.001871.00271.003651.00543
AUD/JPY78.00478.24278.36578.4878.60378.71878.956
CAD/JPY78.01478.1778.25478.32678.4178.48278.638
XAU/USD1249.561252.291253.771255.021256.51257.751260.48

Pivot Points are widely used by day traders to quickly determine where forex market sentiment may change between bullish and bearish. Pivot Points are also commonly used to find likely Support and Resistance levels.

  • Pivot Points are calculated using the Open, High, Low, and Close prices for the previous period. So, today's Pivot Points use yesterday's Open, High, Low, and Close values.
  • The Trading Day begins and ends at 5pm New York Time.