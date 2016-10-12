Pound Soars as Hard Brexit Fears Recede, US Dollar Aims Higher
Talking Points:
- Pound soars as UK PM May agrees Parliament to approve Brexit plan
- “Hard Brexit” risk moderating as majority of MPs seen as EU-friendly
- US Dollar may rise as FOMC meeting minutes boost rate hike outlook
The British Pound soared amid ebbing “hard” Brexit fears following reports that UK Prime Minister Theresa May accepted that Parliament will vote on her plan for the separation from the European Union. More than half of MPs are seen as relatively pro-EU and their involvement may mean that a harsh rupture that shuts the UK out of the UK single market will be avoided. Fears of such an outcome emerged after the Conservative Party Conference last week.
Looking ahead, a relatively quiet economic calendar in European trading hours is likely to put the spotlight on the release of minutes from September’s FOMC policy meeting. Officials said the case for a rate hike has increased and hinted that tightening could commence if economic conditions remain unchanged from their present path. A hawkish document bolstering conviction in the proximity of stimulus withdrawal is likely to broadly boost the US Dollar. The greenback retraced overnight following yesterday’s rally.
Asia Session
GMT
CCY
EVENT
ACT
EXP
PREV
23:30
Westpac Consumer Conf Index (OCT)
102.4
-
101.4
23:30
AUD
Westpac Consumer Conf SA (MoM) (OCT)
1.1%
-
0.3%
23:50
Machine Orders (MoM) (AUG)
-2.2%
-4.7%
4.9%
23:50
JPY
Machine Orders (YoY) (AUG)
11.6%
7.9%
5.2%
00:30
AUD
Credit Card Purchases (AUG)
-
A$23.6b
00:30
AUD
Credit Card Balances (AUG)
-
A$51.3b
01:30
JPY
BOJ’s Harada Gives Speech in Matsumoto
-
-
European Session
GMT
CCY
EVENT
EXP
PREV
IMPACT
06:00
German Wholesale Price Index (MoM) (SEP)
-
-0.7%
Low
06:00
EUR
German Wholesale Price Index (YoY) (SEP)
-
-1.2%
Low
06:00
JPY
Machine Tool Orders (YoY) (SEP P)
-
-8.4%
Low
07:30
SNB's Zurbruegg Speaks in Zurich
-
-
Low
09:00
EUR
Eurozone Industrial Production (MoM) (AUG)
1.5%
-1.1%
Medium
09:00
EUR
Eurozone Industrial Production (YoY) (AUG)
1.5%
-0.5%
Medium
09:00
CHF
Credit Suisse ZEW Survey Expectations (OCT)
-
2.7
Medium
09:00
BOE’s Cunliffe Speaks in Parliament
-
-
Medium
Critical Levels
CCY
Supp 3
Supp 2
Supp 1
Pivot Point
Res 1
Res 2
Res 3
1.0896
1.0989
1.1021
1.1082
1.1114
1.1175
1.1268
1.1624
1.1910
1.2017
1.2196
1.2303
1.2482
1.2768