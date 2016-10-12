Pound Soars as Hard Brexit Fears Recede, US Dollar Aims Higher

Talking Points:

Pound soars as UK PM May agrees Parliament to approve Brexit plan

“Hard Brexit” risk moderating as majority of MPs seen as EU-friendly

US Dollar may rise as FOMC meeting minutes boost rate hike outlook

The British Pound soared amid ebbing “hard” Brexit fears following reports that UK Prime Minister Theresa May accepted that Parliament will vote on her plan for the separation from the European Union. More than half of MPs are seen as relatively pro-EU and their involvement may mean that a harsh rupture that shuts the UK out of the UK single market will be avoided. Fears of such an outcome emerged after the Conservative Party Conference last week.

Looking ahead, a relatively quiet economic calendar in European trading hours is likely to put the spotlight on the release of minutes from September’s FOMC policy meeting. Officials said the case for a rate hike has increased and hinted that tightening could commence if economic conditions remain unchanged from their present path. A hawkish document bolstering conviction in the proximity of stimulus withdrawal is likely to broadly boost the US Dollar. The greenback retraced overnight following yesterday’s rally.

Asia Session

GMT CCY EVENT ACT EXP PREV 23:30 AUD Westpac Consumer Conf Index (OCT) 102.4 - 101.4 23:30 AUD Westpac Consumer Conf SA (MoM) (OCT) 1.1% - 0.3% 23:50 JPY Machine Orders (MoM) (AUG) -2.2% -4.7% 4.9% 23:50 JPY Machine Orders (YoY) (AUG) 11.6% 7.9% 5.2% 00:30 AUD Credit Card Purchases (AUG) - A$23.6b 00:30 AUD Credit Card Balances (AUG) - A$51.3b 01:30 JPY BOJ’s Harada Gives Speech in Matsumoto - -

European Session

GMT CCY EVENT EXP PREV IMPACT 06:00 EUR German Wholesale Price Index (MoM) (SEP) - -0.7% Low 06:00 EUR German Wholesale Price Index (YoY) (SEP) - -1.2% Low 06:00 JPY Machine Tool Orders (YoY) (SEP P) - -8.4% Low 07:30 CHF SNB's Zurbruegg Speaks in Zurich - - Low 09:00 EUR Eurozone Industrial Production (MoM) (AUG) 1.5% -1.1% Medium 09:00 EUR Eurozone Industrial Production (YoY) (AUG) 1.5% -0.5% Medium 09:00 CHF Credit Suisse ZEW Survey Expectations (OCT) - 2.7 Medium 09:00 GBP BOE’s Cunliffe Speaks in Parliament - - Medium

Critical Levels

CCY Supp 3 Supp 2 Supp 1 Pivot Point Res 1 Res 2 Res 3 EUR/USD 1.0896 1.0989 1.1021 1.1082 1.1114 1.1175 1.1268 GBP/USD 1.1624 1.1910 1.2017 1.2196 1.2303 1.2482 1.2768



