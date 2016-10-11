This Is How To Generate A Profit Of $ 4900 In Only 6 Days

It may not only be a golden October but also a very profitable trading month. All of our October trades in the EUR/USD and GBP/USD ended in profit, resulting in a stellar performance on our trading account.

Expressed in figures, we generated an overall profit of 259 pips by our daily signals and currently 240 pips by our monthly swing entries. This means on a trading account of 20.000USD an overall profit of $ 4900 while using a low risk per trade.

And even today the winning streak continues. Right now we are selling the EUR/USD at 1.1110 (currently more than 30 pips in profit) and the GBP/USD at 1.2280 (more than 25 pips in profit).

If you want to make profits in the Forex market and need a professional advisor, sign up for our professional signal service.

We wish you good trades and many pips!

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