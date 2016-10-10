Pivot Points Weekly
Market News

Pivot Points Weekly

10 October 2016, 01:39
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
0
147

Pivot Points

Weekly


Last Updated: Oct 9, 4:30 pm PDT

 

Symbol    S3    S2    S1    P    R1    R2    R3
EUR/USD1.089971.104021.111771.118071.125821.132121.14617
USD/JPY96.67999.701101.294102.723104.316105.745108.767
GBP/USD1.030031.136741.189821.243451.296531.350161.45687
USD/CHF0.946730.961630.969260.976530.984160.991431.00633
EUR/CHF1.07581.084551.089171.09331.097921.102051.1108
AUD/USD0.733290.747080.752730.760870.766520.774660.78845
USD/CAD1.273331.297871.313551.322411.338091.346951.37149
NZD/USD0.679250.699350.707920.719450.728020.739550.75965
EUR/GBP0.781860.838890.869410.895920.926440.952951.00998
EUR/JPY109.562112.29113.768115.018116.496117.746120.474
GBP/JPY113.386120.832124.339128.278131.785135.724143.17
CHF/JPY100.135102.661103.937105.187106.463107.713110.239
GBP/CHF1.055751.136461.175381.217171.256091.297881.37859
USD/SEK8.299598.451898.531278.604198.683578.756498.90879
USD/NOK7.689277.870077.976238.050878.157038.231678.41247
EUR/AUD1.420061.444441.459831.468821.484211.49321.51758
EUR/CAD1.435261.458281.473351.48131.496371.504321.52734
AUD/CAD0.980970.993241.000771.005511.013041.017781.03005
AUD/JPY74.83676.48177.24578.12678.8979.77181.416
CAD/JPY74.20575.98476.65677.76378.43579.54281.321
XAU/USD1115.611193.821224.591272.031302.81350.241428.45



Pivot Points are widely used by day traders to quickly determine where forex market sentiment may change between bullish and bearish. Pivot Points are also commonly used to find likely Support and Resistance levels.

  • Pivot Points are calculated using the Open, High, Low, and Close prices for the previous period. So, today's Pivot Points use yesterday's Open, High, Low, and Close values.
  • The Trading Day begins and ends at 5pm New York Time.