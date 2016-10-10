Pivot Points Daily
Market News

Pivot Points Daily

10 October 2016, 01:37
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
0
271

Pivot Points

Daily


Last Updated: Oct 9, 4:30 pm PDT


Symbol    S3    S2    S1    P    R1    R2    R3
EUR/USD1.096531.106641.113091.116751.12321.126861.13697
USD/JPY100.912102.081102.483103.25103.652104.419105.588
GBP/USD1.088421.16011.201491.231781.273171.303461.37514
USD/CHF0.964720.971910.97440.97910.981590.986290.99348
EUR/CHF1.083931.088681.091241.093431.095991.098181.10293
AUD/USD0.744390.751520.754950.758650.762080.765780.77291
USD/CAD1.300821.313581.32141.326341.334161.33911.35186
NZD/USD0.697650.706710.71160.715770.720660.724830.73389
EUR/GBP0.822020.861840.880880.901660.92070.941480.9813
EUR/JPY113.581114.496114.871115.411115.786116.326117.241
GBP/JPY115.026121.488124.667127.95131.129134.412140.874
CHF/JPY103.659104.556104.885105.453105.782106.35107.247
GBP/CHF1.09061.15041.182351.21021.242151.271.3298
USD/SEK8.473428.551228.580948.629028.658748.706828.78462
USD/NOK7.87647.9778.02978.07768.13038.17828.2788
EUR/AUD1.448981.460671.467951.472361.479641.484051.49574
EUR/CAD1.441681.461951.475181.482221.495451.502491.52276
AUD/CAD0.990410.998171.003241.005931.0111.013691.02145
AUD/JPY76.48777.38677.69778.28578.59679.18480.083
CAD/JPY75.06276.42276.87677.78278.23679.14280.502
XAU/USD1205.851229.921242.631253.991266.71278.061302.13

Pivot Points are widely used by day traders to quickly determine where forex market sentiment may change between bullish and bearish. Pivot Points are also commonly used to find likely Support and Resistance levels.

  • Pivot Points are calculated using the Open, High, Low, and Close prices for the previous period. So, today's Pivot Points use yesterday's Open, High, Low, and Close values.
  • The Trading Day begins and ends at 5pm New York Time.