Pivot Points HOURLY
Market News

Pivot Points HOURLY

3 October 2016, 23:35
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
0
125

Pivot Points

HOURLY

Last Updated: Oct 3, 2:30 pm PDT


Symbol    S3    S2    S1    P    R1    R2    R3
EUR/USD1.119741.120361.120571.120981.121191.12161.12222
USD/JPY101.476101.545101.585101.614101.654101.683101.752
GBP/USD1.28131.282741.283281.284181.284721.285621.28706
USD/CHF0.972440.972880.973060.973320.97350.973760.9742
EUR/CHF1.08981.090441.090731.091081.091371.091721.09236
AUD/USD0.765850.766470.766750.767090.767370.767710.76833
USD/CAD1.309081.310311.311061.311541.312291.312771.314
NZD/USD0.724830.725920.726520.727010.727610.72810.72919
EUR/GBP0.871090.871840.872160.872590.872910.873340.87409
EUR/JPY113.812113.866113.895113.92113.949113.974114.028
GBP/JPY130.191130.342130.41130.493130.561130.644130.795
CHF/JPY104.272104.318104.339104.364104.385104.41104.456
GBP/CHF1.244291.246821.247881.249351.250411.251881.25441
USD/SEK8.551338.557598.560858.563858.567118.570118.57637
USD/NOK7.957837.966737.970577.975637.979477.984537.99343
EUR/AUD1.454751.457321.458221.459891.460791.462461.46503
EUR/CAD1.468091.469191.46981.470291.47091.471391.47249
AUD/CAD1.004381.005271.005731.006161.006621.007051.00794
AUD/JPY77.84177.89677.92377.95177.97878.00678.061
CAD/JPY77.31977.39177.42377.46377.49577.53577.607
XAU/USD1307.291309.571310.511311.851312.791314.131316.41

Pivot Points are widely used by day traders to quickly determine where forex market sentiment may change between bullish and bearish. Pivot Points are also commonly used to find likely Support and Resistance levels.

  • Pivot Points are calculated using the Open, High, Low, and Close prices for the previous period. So, today's Pivot Points use yesterday's Open, High, Low, and Close values.
  • The Trading Day begins and ends at 5pm New York Time.