Pivot Points Weekly
Market News

Pivot Points Weekly

3 October 2016, 06:06
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
0
161

Pivot Points

Weekly

Last Updated: Oct 2, 9:06 pm PDT


Symbol    S3    S2    S1    P    R1    R2    R3
EUR/USD1.096911.109511.116391.122111.128991.134711.14731
USD/JPY97.5499.299100.284101.058102.043102.817104.576
GBP/USD1.269721.283911.29051.29811.304691.312291.32648
USD/CHF0.946820.95850.964790.970180.976470.981860.99354
EUR/CHF1.066481.077181.084081.087881.094781.098581.10928
AUD/USD0.740990.753040.759260.765090.771310.777140.78919
USD/CAD1.268381.291671.301931.314961.325221.338251.36154
NZD/USD0.70570.716690.722440.727680.733430.738670.74966
EUR/GBP0.839850.852550.858980.865250.871680.877950.89065
EUR/JPY109.535111.476112.657113.417114.598115.358117.299
GBP/JPY125.494128.302129.797131.11132.605133.918136.726
CHF/JPY99.976102.087103.127104.198105.238106.309108.42
GBP/CHF1.224271.241521.250041.258771.267291.276021.29327
USD/SEK8.317458.442158.501398.566858.626098.691558.81625
USD/NOK7.662057.851037.914468.040018.103448.228998.41797
EUR/AUD1.422191.444511.455651.466831.477971.489151.51147
EUR/CAD1.417531.447011.460591.476491.490071.505971.53545
AUD/CAD0.975780.991310.998081.006841.013611.022371.0379
AUD/JPY73.375.29176.40377.28278.39479.27381.264
CAD/JPY71.89274.33275.71576.77278.15579.21281.652
XAU/USD1265.781294.651305.071323.521333.941352.391381.26

Pivot Points are widely used by day traders to quickly determine where forex market sentiment may change between bullish and bearish. Pivot Points are also commonly used to find likely Support and Resistance levels.

  • Pivot Points are calculated using the Open, High, Low, and Close prices for the previous period. So, today's Pivot Points use yesterday's Open, High, Low, and Close values.
  • The Trading Day begins and ends at 5pm New York Time.