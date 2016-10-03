Pivot Points Daily
Market News

Pivot Points Daily

3 October 2016, 06:05
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
0
96

Pivot Points

Daily

Last Updated: Oct 2, 9:01 pm PDT

 


Symbol    S3    S2    S1    P    R1    R2    R3
EUR/USD1.101671.111411.117351.121151.127091.130891.14063
USD/JPY99.192100.225100.747101.258101.78102.291103.324
GBP/USD1.280331.288961.293031.297591.301661.306221.31485
USD/CHF0.948640.959540.965310.970440.976210.981340.99224
EUR/CHF1.066481.077181.084081.087881.094781.098581.10928
AUD/USD0.747460.755630.760550.76380.768720.771970.78014
USD/CAD1.291571.302461.307331.313351.318221.324241.33513
NZD/USD0.713050.719960.724080.726870.730990.733780.74069
EUR/GBP0.85070.857490.861450.864280.868240.871070.87786
EUR/JPY110.462111.987112.913113.512114.438115.037116.562
GBP/JPY128.146129.679130.486131.212132.019132.745134.278
CHF/JPY100.872102.599103.383104.326105.11106.053107.78
GBP/CHF1.228551.243311.250931.258071.265691.272831.28759
USD/SEK8.438018.510018.535338.582018.607338.654018.72601
USD/NOK7.772567.895237.936578.01798.059248.140578.26324
EUR/AUD1.440461.453881.460331.46731.473751.480721.49414
EUR/CAD1.44171.456681.465421.471661.48041.486641.50162
AUD/CAD0.991270.997511.001171.003751.007411.009991.01623
AUD/JPY74.72775.98776.75177.24778.01178.50779.767
CAD/JPY74.84775.976.49876.95377.55178.00679.059
XAU/USD1289.131303.991309.741318.851324.61333.711348.57

Pivot Points are widely used by day traders to quickly determine where forex market sentiment may change between bullish and bearish. Pivot Points are also commonly used to find likely Support and Resistance levels.

  • Pivot Points are calculated using the Open, High, Low, and Close prices for the previous period. So, today's Pivot Points use yesterday's Open, High, Low, and Close values.
  • The Trading Day begins and ends at 5pm New York Time.