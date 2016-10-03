Pivot Points Hourly
Market News

Pivot Points Hourly

3 October 2016, 06:01
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
0
138

Pivot Points

Hourly

Last Updated: Oct 2, 9:00 pm PDT


Symbol    S3    S2    S1    P    R1    R2    R3
EUR/USD1.122341.12281.123061.123261.123521.123721.12418
USD/JPY101.219101.321101.369101.423101.471101.525101.627
GBP/USD1.291331.292671.293541.294011.294881.295351.29669
USD/CHF0.9710.971570.971780.972140.972350.972710.97328
EUR/CHF1.091151.091571.091731.091991.092151.092411.09283
AUD/USD0.763780.764580.764910.765380.765710.766180.76698
USD/CAD1.310061.310571.310821.311081.311331.311591.3121
NZD/USD0.725930.726350.72660.726770.727020.727190.72761
EUR/GBP0.866440.867150.867420.867860.868130.868570.86928
EUR/JPY113.737113.839113.884113.941113.986114.043114.145
GBP/JPY130.832131.048131.165131.264131.381131.48131.696
CHF/JPY104.117104.216104.27104.315104.369104.414104.513
GBP/CHF1.25631.257231.257721.258161.258651.259091.26002
USD/SEK8.574638.578738.580978.582838.585078.586938.59103
USD/NOK7.968097.973137.975467.978177.98057.983217.98825
EUR/AUD1.464251.46581.466711.467351.468261.46891.47045
EUR/CAD1.471821.472271.472541.472721.472991.473171.47362
AUD/CAD1.001651.002571.002951.003491.003871.004411.00533
AUD/JPY77.38377.50777.56177.63177.68577.75577.879
CAD/JPY77.19777.27377.30777.34977.38377.42577.501
XAU/USD1313.361314.461314.971315.561316.071316.661317.76

Pivot Points are widely used by day traders to quickly determine where forex market sentiment may change between bullish and bearish. Pivot Points are also commonly used to find likely Support and Resistance levels.

  • Pivot Points are calculated using the Open, High, Low, and Close prices for the previous period. So, today's Pivot Points use yesterday's Open, High, Low, and Close values.
  • The Trading Day begins and ends at 5pm New York Time.