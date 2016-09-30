Pivot Points Daily
Market News

Pivot Points Daily

30 September 2016, 00:18
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
0
137

Pivot Points

Daily

Last Updated: Sep 29, 3:00 pm PDT


Symbol    S3    S2    S1    P    R1    R2    R3
EUR/USD1.111551.116851.119441.122151.124741.127451.13275
USD/JPY98.78299.971100.489101.16101.678102.349103.538
GBP/USD1.278411.28881.292691.299191.303081.309581.31997
USD/CHF0.950580.958950.962380.967320.970750.975690.98406
EUR/CHF1.070521.078191.080951.085861.088621.093531.1012
AUD/USD0.748150.756840.760150.765530.768840.774220.78291
USD/CAD1.285241.298851.306611.312461.320221.326071.33968
NZD/USD0.712950.719610.722340.726270.7290.732930.73959
EUR/GBP0.848580.856110.86050.863640.868030.871170.8787
EUR/JPY110.845112.152112.741113.459114.048114.766116.073
GBP/JPY127.825129.585130.269131.345132.029133.105134.865
CHF/JPY101.168102.809103.671104.45105.312106.091107.732
GBP/CHF1.226271.241781.247071.257291.262581.27281.28831
USD/SEK8.45258.5098.53658.56558.5938.6228.6785
USD/NOK7.900537.969138.007478.037738.076078.106338.17493
EUR/AUD1.436711.450831.460091.464951.474211.479071.49319
EUR/CAD1.444441.458111.466461.471781.480131.485451.49912
AUD/CAD0.992590.998191.000681.003791.006281.009391.01499
AUD/JPY74.85476.12276.61977.3977.88778.65879.926
CAD/JPY74.3575.69876.26377.04677.61178.39479.742
XAU/USD1300.911310.741315.461320.571325.291330.41340.23

Pivot Points are widely used by day traders to quickly determine where forex market sentiment may change between bullish and bearish. Pivot Points are also commonly used to find likely Support and Resistance levels.

  • Pivot Points are calculated using the Open, High, Low, and Close prices for the previous period. So, today's Pivot Points use yesterday's Open, High, Low, and Close values.
  • The Trading Day begins and ends at 5pm New York Time.