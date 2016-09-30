Pivot Points Hourly
Market News

Pivot Points Hourly

30 September 2016, 00:16
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
0
132

Pivot Points

Hourly


Last Updated: Sep 29, 3:00 pm PDT


Symbol    S3    S2    S1    P    R1    R2    R3
EUR/USD1.12051.121261.121641.122021.12241.122781.12354
USD/JPY100.856100.946100.976101.036101.066101.126101.216
GBP/USD1.294941.295771.296171.29661.2971.297431.29826
USD/CHF0.964870.96540.965610.965930.966140.966460.96699
EUR/CHF1.082081.082951.083331.083821.08421.084691.08556
AUD/USD0.761880.762670.763060.763460.763850.764250.76504
USD/CAD1.310831.312621.31351.314411.315291.31621.31799
NZD/USD0.723550.724380.724720.725210.725550.726040.72687
EUR/GBP0.863350.864190.864540.865030.865380.865870.86671
EUR/JPY113.077113.218113.274113.359113.415113.5113.641
GBP/JPY130.644130.821130.887130.998131.064131.175131.352
CHF/JPY104.291104.426104.48104.561104.615104.696104.831
GBP/CHF1.25021.251351.251861.25251.253011.253651.2548
USD/SEK8.546678.557078.560538.567478.570938.577878.58827
USD/NOK8.027778.036838.041318.045898.050378.054958.06401
EUR/AUD1.466651.467941.468641.469231.469931.470521.47181
EUR/CAD1.471661.473231.474021.47481.475591.476371.47794
AUD/CAD1.001551.002511.002841.003471.00381.004431.00539
AUD/JPY76.94777.04577.0877.14377.17877.24177.339
CAD/JPY76.62376.73976.78376.85576.89976.97177.087
XAU/USD1316.531318.481319.331320.431321.281322.381324.33

Pivot Points are widely used by day traders to quickly determine where forex market sentiment may change between bullish and bearish. Pivot Points are also commonly used to find likely Support and Resistance levels.

  • Pivot Points are calculated using the Open, High, Low, and Close prices for the previous period. So, today's Pivot Points use yesterday's Open, High, Low, and Close values.
  • The Trading Day begins and ends at 5pm New York Time.