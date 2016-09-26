Yen Soars as Sentiment Deteriorates Across Financial Markets
Talking Points:
- Yen gains as BOJ, Deutsche Bank drive broad-based risk aversion
- Brexit-linked news flow pulls Pound into wider risk on/off dynamics
- Comments from ECB’s Draghi, Fed officials compound negativity
The Japanese Yen outperformed in overnight trade as stocks slumped in Asian trade, offering support for the anti-risk currency. The deterioration in investors’ mood began to gain momentum after a speech by Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda. The central bank head said pushing the interest rate on excess reserves deeper into negative territory will be the main tool to increase easing under the BOJ’s new policyregime. The markets have been skeptical of the approach since it was introduced earlier in the year.
News out of Germany compounded risk-off dynamics. Chancellor Angela Merkel ruled out state assistance for Deutsche Bank and refused to lobby on the lender’s behalf with US regulators ahead of elections in 2017, according to a report from Focus magazine. The US Justice Department may seek as much as $14 billion in sanctions linked the involvement of Deutsche’s MBS arm in the US mortgage crisis that triggered the Great Recession in 2008.
Interestingly, the British Pound suffered outsized losses alongside the typically sentiment-gearedAustralian, Canadian and New Zealand Dollars as European shares followed Asian bourses downward. A number of Brexit-related headlines emerged over the weekend which may have contributed to a broadly toxic environment and pulled Sterling into risk on/off dynamics. Perhaps most notably, a survey from KPMG said three-quarters of large companies now plan to relocate some or all UK-based operations.
Looking ahead, a steep slump in S&P 500 futures ahead of the opening bell on Wall Street hints the dour mood aims to carry forward. Negativity may be compounded if the day’s Fed-speak mimics the hawkish posture of Chair Yellen, who all but promised tightening in December. References to Brexit’s negative knock-on effects on Eurozone growth in a speech from ECB President Draghi may also damage confidence.
What do retail traders buy/sell decisions hint about on-coming market trends? Find out here!
Asia Session
GMT
CCY
EVENT
ACT
EXP
PREV
21:45
Trade Balance (AUG)
-1265m
-735m
-433m
21:45
NZD
Exports (AUG)
3.39b
3.60b
3.96b
21:45
NZD
Imports (AUG)
4.65b
4.30b
4.40b
21:45
NZD
Trade Balance 12 Mth YTD (AUG)
-3131m
-2675m
-3034m
23:50
BOJ Flow of Funds
-
-
-
05:00
JPY
Leading Index CI (JUL F)
100.0
-
100.0
05:00
JPY
Coincident Index (JUL F)
112.1
-
112.8
05:30
JPY
BOJ Kuroda Speaks in Osaka
-
-
-
European Session
GMT
CCY
EVENT
EXP/ACT
PREV
IMPACT
08:00
German IFO - Business Climate (SEP)
109.5 (A)
106.3
Medium
08:00
EUR
German IFO - Current Assessment (SEP)
114.7 (A)
112.9
Medium
08:00
EUR
German IFO - Expectations (SEP)
104.5 (A)
100.1
Medium
08:00
Total Sight Deposits
517.2b (A)
516.7b
Low
08:00
CHF
Domestic Sight Deposits
516.7b (A)
438.7b
Low
08:00
EUR
Italian Retail Sales (MoM) (JUL)
-0.3% (A)
0.3%
Low
08:00
EUR
Italian Retail Sales (YoY) (JUL)
-0.2% (A)
0.8%
Low
08:30
BBA Loans for House Purchase (AUG)
36997 (A)
37672
Low
09:30
CHF
SNB's Jordan Speaks in Geneva
-
-
Low
12:30
EUR
ECB Adviser Angeloni Speaks in London
-
-
Low
13:15
EUR
ECB's Coeure Speaks in Rome
-
-
Low
13:45
EUR
ECB Publishes Weekly QE Details
-
-
Low
13:50
GBP
BOE Bond-Buying Operation Results
-
-
Low
14:00
EUR
ECB’s Draghi Speaks at EU Parliament
-
-
Medium
Critical Levels
CCY
Supp 3
Supp 2
Supp 1
Pivot Point
Res 1
Res 2
Res 3
1.1126
1.1173
1.1200
1.1220
1.1247
1.1267
1.1314
1.2644
1.2817
1.2891
1.2990
1.3064
1.3163
1.3336