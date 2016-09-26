Pivot Points Daily
Market News

Pivot Points Daily

26 September 2016, 01:08
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
0
72

Pivot Points

Daily

Last Updated: Sep 25, 3:00 pm PDT


Symbol    S3    S2    S1    P    R1    R2    R3
EUR/USD1.112461.117121.119621.121781.124281.126441.1311
USD/JPY99.812100.385100.681100.958101.254101.531102.104
GBP/USD1.264041.281311.28851.298581.305771.315851.33312
USD/CHF0.959060.964880.967280.97070.97310.976520.98234
EUR/CHF1.076381.082361.085381.088341.091361.094321.1003
AUD/USD0.753780.758230.76010.762680.764550.767130.77158
USD/CAD1.282191.297321.306911.312451.322041.327581.34271
NZD/USD0.707550.71670.720290.725850.729440.7350.74415
EUR/GBP0.839770.851410.858290.863050.869930.874690.88633
EUR/JPY111.614112.434112.899113.254113.719114.074114.894
GBP/JPY127.523129.353130.099131.183131.929133.013134.843
CHF/JPY102.718103.381103.696104.044104.359104.707105.37
GBP/CHF1.232791.246321.251431.259851.264961.273381.28691
USD/SEK8.464938.501638.513878.538338.550578.575038.61173
USD/NOK8.020538.068338.088578.116138.136378.163938.21173
EUR/AUD1.446971.458791.465251.470611.477071.482431.49425
EUR/CAD1.434411.45381.465681.473191.485071.492581.51197
AUD/CAD0.982590.991590.997381.000591.006381.009591.01859
AUD/JPY75.97376.50176.73177.02977.25977.55778.085
CAD/JPY75.21176.06376.35476.91577.20677.76778.619
XAU/USD1323.211329.991333.031336.771339.811343.551350.33

Pivot Points are widely used by day traders to quickly determine where forex market sentiment may change between bullish and bearish. Pivot Points are also commonly used to find likely Support and Resistance levels.

  • Pivot Points are calculated using the Open, High, Low, and Close prices for the previous period. So, today's Pivot Points use yesterday's Open, High, Low, and Close values.
  • The Trading Day begins and ends at 5pm New York Time.