Pivot Points Hourly
Market News

Pivot Points Hourly

22 September 2016, 23:32
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
0
112

Pivot Points

Hourly

Last Updated: Sep 22, 2:30 pm PDT


Symbol    S3    S2    S1    P    R1    R2    R3
EUR/USD1.119281.11991.120271.120521.120891.121141.12176
USD/JPY100.639100.694100.713100.749100.768100.804100.859
GBP/USD1.305361.306391.306861.307421.307891.308451.30948
USD/CHF0.966660.967820.968280.968980.969440.970140.9713
EUR/CHF1.082831.084251.084791.085671.086211.087091.08851
AUD/USD0.762880.763440.763710.7640.764270.764560.76512
USD/CAD1.300441.302571.303291.30471.305421.306831.30896
NZD/USD0.729460.730160.730580.730860.731280.731560.73226
EUR/GBP0.855440.85610.856350.856760.857010.857420.85808
EUR/JPY112.799112.854112.877112.909112.932112.964113.019
GBP/JPY131.537131.634131.667131.731131.764131.828131.925
CHF/JPY103.794103.874103.921103.954104.001104.034104.114
GBP/CHF1.263251.264981.265551.266711.267281.268441.27017
USD/SEK8.5268.53538.53918.54468.54848.55398.5632
USD/NOK8.11558.12448.12758.13338.13648.14228.1511
EUR/AUD1.463071.464511.465041.465951.466481.467391.46883
EUR/CAD1.457771.459931.46071.462091.462861.464251.46641
AUD/CAD0.993930.995340.995830.996750.997240.998160.99957
AUD/JPY76.8976.93476.94976.97876.99377.02277.066
CAD/JPY77.00477.10477.16677.20477.26677.30477.404
XAU/USD1333.891335.461336.061337.031337.631338.61340.17

Pivot Points are widely used by day traders to quickly determine where forex market sentiment may change between bullish and bearish. Pivot Points are also commonly used to find likely Support and Resistance levels.

  • Pivot Points are calculated using the Open, High, Low, and Close prices for the previous period. So, today's Pivot Points use yesterday's Open, High, Low, and Close values.
  • The Trading Day begins and ends at 5pm New York Time.