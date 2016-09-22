Pivot Points Hourly
Market News

Pivot Points Hourly

22 September 2016, 15:25
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
0
120

Pivot Points

Hourly

Last Updated: Sep 22, 6:05 am PDT


Symbol    S3    S2    S1    P    R1    R2    R3
EUR/USD1.12061.122391.123471.124181.125261.125971.12776
USD/JPY100.061100.352100.451100.643100.742100.934101.225
GBP/USD1.304361.305791.306571.307221.3081.308651.31008
USD/CHF0.963830.96550.966220.967170.967890.968840.97051
EUR/CHF1.084131.08571.086571.087271.088141.088841.09041
AUD/USD0.763280.7650.766070.766720.767790.768440.77016
USD/CAD1.297311.299031.299861.300751.301581.302471.30419
NZD/USD0.729210.731260.732420.733310.734470.735360.73741
EUR/GBP0.857260.858530.859280.85980.860550.861070.86234
EUR/JPY112.586112.868112.978113.15113.26113.432113.714
GBP/JPY130.824131.201131.334131.578131.711131.955132.332
CHF/JPY103.335103.693103.835104.051104.193104.409104.767
GBP/CHF1.259931.26221.263211.264471.265481.266741.26901
USD/SEK8.491188.508418.514648.525648.531878.542878.5601
USD/NOK8.058638.077538.084358.096438.103258.115338.13423
EUR/AUD1.460621.463281.464461.465941.467121.46861.47126
EUR/CAD1.457821.460141.461451.462461.463771.464781.4671
AUD/CAD0.992650.995020.996460.997390.998830.999761.00213
AUD/JPY76.85177.00677.07677.16177.23177.31677.471
CAD/JPY76.9477.14877.22277.35677.4377.56477.772
XAU/USD1324.991330.471333.831335.951339.311341.431346.91

Pivot Points are widely used by day traders to quickly determine where forex market sentiment may change between bullish and bearish. Pivot Points are also commonly used to find likely Support and Resistance levels.

  • Pivot Points are calculated using the Open, High, Low, and Close prices for the previous period. So, today's Pivot Points use yesterday's Open, High, Low, and Close values.
  • The Trading Day begins and ends at 5pm New York Time.