Pivot Points Hourly
Market News

Pivot Points Hourly

22 September 2016, 02:10
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
0
128

Pivot Points

Hourly

Last Updated: Sep 21, 5:05 pm PDT


Symbol    S3    S2    S1    P    R1    R2    R3
EUR/USD1.118061.118451.118621.118841.119011.119231.11962
USD/JPY100.016100.176100.279100.336100.439100.496100.656
GBP/USD1.301761.302421.302781.303081.303441.303741.3044
USD/CHF0.971620.972460.973010.97330.973850.974140.97498
EUR/CHF1.087691.088421.088881.089151.089611.089881.09061
AUD/USD0.762180.762720.762940.763260.763480.76380.76434
USD/CAD1.307011.307661.307931.308311.308581.308961.30961
NZD/USD0.733010.73370.733990.734390.734680.735080.73577
EUR/GBP0.857910.858180.85830.858450.858570.858720.85899
EUR/JPY111.895112.085112.2112.275112.39112.465112.655
GBP/JPY130.302130.531130.672130.76130.901130.989131.218
CHF/JPY102.721102.897102.989103.073103.165103.249103.425
GBP/CHF1.26621.267331.268071.268461.26921.269591.27072
USD/SEK8.548558.552058.553818.555558.557318.559058.56255
USD/NOK8.240778.244478.246338.248178.250038.251878.25557
EUR/AUD1.463361.464531.465141.46571.466311.466871.46804
EUR/CAD1.462531.463171.463431.463811.464071.464451.46509
AUD/CAD0.997350.997950.998170.998550.998770.999150.99975
AUD/JPY76.35476.47276.54276.5976.6676.70876.826
CAD/JPY76.44876.56576.64276.68276.75976.79976.916
XAU/USD1330.141331.741332.481333.341334.081334.941336.54

Pivot Points are widely used by day traders to quickly determine where forex market sentiment may change between bullish and bearish. Pivot Points are also commonly used to find likely Support and Resistance levels.

  • Pivot Points are calculated using the Open, High, Low, and Close prices for the previous period. So, today's Pivot Points use yesterday's Open, High, Low, and Close values.
  • The Trading Day begins and ends at 5pm New York Time.