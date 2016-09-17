Dashboard Automatic Options Binary MT4

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This is an Expert Advisor Dashboard for Options Binary. it only works on broker Stockpair (CySec Regulated and Slippage controls). Will soon be added to other brokers (I agree reliable broker proposals). If you haven't got an account on Stockpair, you can register by clicking HERE. If you make a deposit after the registration, I can give you 1 free month.

For this EA, you can select following options:

automatic Trade by indicator: Trades opened automatically according to some indicators (MAX 4) that you can choose yourself (The indicator should be in the folder "Indicators" or "Indicators\\Market" to be present). automatic Trade by expert: Trades opened automatically according to some orders with Magic Number fixed. For each Order BUY (SELL), the dashboard sends CALL (PUT) to broker. manually Trade: You open a CALL or PUT Trade (using the button "CALL" or "PUT").

The Expert Advisor runs on all timeframes and with different expiration times.

You can copy your signals to many accounts.

You can enable martingale (ONLY on expiry: 60 seconds, 90 seconds, 5 minutes, 10 minutes, 15 minutes, 30 minutes and 1 hour).

You can insert start time and end time for the automatic trade selected.

You can trade following:

currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, USDCHF, AUDUSD, USDCAD, EURGBP, EURJPY, GBPJPY, EURCHF, EURCAD, GBPCHF, EURAUD;

commodities: GOLD, OIL, SLVR;

index DAX.

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