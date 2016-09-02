Forex Tradining Continue Improvement

Kaleem Haider :

You Maximum draw down is 99.35%! that is a lot!! try to get this down if you want more subscriber to follow you

Hi,

I understand your question.I just started with an old account.where I loss lot of time for research purpose. Look now a days draw down. it is only 30%.look the screenshot.

I will start subscription with some new account. thats help user to know the real drawdown. Thanks for your comment