EUR/JPY would buy @ 113.22 but it is on weak buy for now.just place pending
Analytics & Forecasts

EUR/JPY would buy @ 113.22 but it is on weak buy for now.just place pending

15 August 2016, 05:29
Azeez Kamorudeen Olaide
Azeez Kamorudeen Olaide
0
69
EUR/JPY would buy @ 113.22 but it is on weak buy for now.just place pending
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#EUR/JPY would buy @ 113.22 but it is on weak buy for now.just place pending