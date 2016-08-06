DAILY FOREX PLAN
Analytics & Forecasts

DAILY FOREX PLAN

6 August 2016, 04:09
Azeez Kamorudeen Olaide
Azeez Kamorudeen Olaide
0
70
EURUSD, H4: sell EUR/USD @ 1.1075 because if you look at the ma and the pin bar the next candle is about to break the pin bar down
Files:
Screenshot_2.png  112 kb
#DAILY FOREX PLAN