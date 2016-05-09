Weekly Trading Setups with 83% Success Probability





Forecasted Price Index (FPI):



Note





Here is price target for this week according to

Researches have proven that price candles will hit FPI over 80% on average but this does not guarantee success in trading with this tool. So, please use this tool with caution and proper money management.





USDCHF 0.9696

GBPUSD 1.4464

USDJPY 107.04

USDCAD 1.2894

AUDUSD 0.7404

EURGBP 0.7916

EURAUD 1.5523

EURJPY 121.7

GBPCHF 1.3972

CADJPY 82.53

GBPJPY 154.01

AUDNZD 1.0741

AUDJPY 78.62

CHFJPY 109.97

EURCAD 1.4800

NZDJPY 72.99

DJI 17827

Gold 1288.33

Oil 46.02

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