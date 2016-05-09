Weekly Trading Setups with 83% Success Probability

5
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Weekly Trading Setups with 83% Success ProbabilityHere is price target for this week according to Forecasted Price Index (FPI):
Note
Researches have proven that price candles will hit FPI over 80% on average but this does not guarantee success in trading with this tool. So, please use this tool with caution and proper money management.
- USDCHF 0.9696
- GBPUSD 1.4464
- USDJPY 107.04
- USDCAD 1.2894
- AUDUSD 0.7404
- EURGBP 0.7916
- EURAUD 1.5523
- EURJPY 121.7
- GBPCHF 1.3972
- CADJPY 82.53
- GBPJPY 154.01
- AUDNZD 1.0741
- AUDJPY 78.62
- CHFJPY 109.97
- EURCAD 1.4800
- NZDJPY 72.99
- DJI 17827
- Gold 1288.33
- Oil 46.02