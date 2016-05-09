Analytics & Forecasts

Weekly Trading Setups with 83% Success Probability

9 May 2016, 07:14
Muhammad Elbermawi
Muhammad Elbermawi
5
328

Weekly Trading Setups with 83% Success Probability

Here is price target for this week according to Forecasted Price Index (FPI):


Note

Researches have proven that price candles will hit FPI over 80% on average but this does not guarantee success in trading with this tool. So, please use this tool with caution and proper money management.


  • USDCHF    0.9696
  • GBPUSD    1.4464
  • USDJPY    107.04
  • USDCAD    1.2894
  • AUDUSD    0.7404
  • EURGBP    0.7916
  • EURAUD    1.5523
  • EURJPY    121.7
  • GBPCHF    1.3972
  • CADJPY    82.53
  • GBPJPY    154.01
  • AUDNZD    1.0741
  • AUDJPY    78.62
  • CHFJPY    109.97
  • EURCAD    1.4800
  • NZDJPY    72.99
================
  • DJI    17827
  • Gold    1288.33
  • Oil    46.02