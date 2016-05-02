Pivot Points Hourly
Market News

Pivot Points Hourly

2 May 2016, 22:24
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
0
104

Pivot Points

Hourly

Last Updated: May 2, 11:15 pm +03:00


Symbol    S3    S2    S1    P    R1    R2    R3
EUR/USD1.150081.150921.15131.151761.152141.15261.15344
USD/JPY106.282106.375106.414106.468106.507106.561106.654
GBP/USD1.463821.465161.465941.46651.467281.467841.46918
USD/CHF0.953140.954160.954790.955180.955810.95620.95722
EUR/CHF1.099191.099751.100111.100311.100671.100871.10143
AUD/USD0.763640.764730.765380.765820.766470.766910.768
USD/CAD1.250431.252271.252891.254111.254731.255951.25779
NZD/USD0.699890.700410.700730.700930.701250.701450.70197
EUR/GBP0.783670.78450.784820.785330.785650.786160.78699
EUR/JPY122.445122.55122.59122.655122.695122.76122.865
GBP/JPY155.777155.966156.061156.155156.25156.344156.533
CHF/JPY111.164111.312111.368111.46111.516111.608111.756
GBP/CHF1.396611.39871.400061.400791.402151.402881.40497
USD/SEK7.958157.96227.964447.966257.968497.97037.97435
USD/NOK8.011768.018978.022628.026188.029838.033398.0406
EUR/AUD1.499191.501481.502331.503771.504621.506061.50835
EUR/CAD1.439471.442051.442921.444631.44551.447211.44979
AUD/CAD0.958630.959580.959950.960530.96090.961480.96243
AUD/JPY81.26981.39681.46781.52381.59481.6581.777
CAD/JPY84.57984.72584.81684.87184.96285.01785.163

Pivot Points are widely used by day traders to quickly determine where forex market sentiment may change between bullish and bearish. Pivot Points are also commonly used to find likely Support and Resistance levels.

  • Pivot Points are calculated using the Open, High, Low, and Close prices for the previous period. So, today's Pivot Points use yesterday's Open, High, Low, and Close values.
  • The Trading Day begins and ends at 5pm New York Time.