FxWirePro: Silver Faces Strong Resistance at $17.75, Good to Buy at Dips

Major resistance- $17.75 (May 15th 2015)

Silver has made a high of $17.67 and slightly declined from that level .it is currently trading around $17.23.

has made a high of $17.67 and slightly declined from that level .it is currently trading around $17.23. Short term trend is bullish as long as support $16.85 (Daily Tenken-Sen) holds. On the lower side any violation below $16.85 will drag the commodity down till $16.50/$16.20/$15.85.

The commodity has formed temporary top around $17.67 and started to consolidate around the $16.78-$17.40.

Any break above major resistance around $17.75 will take the commodity to next level till $18.45/$19.



It is good to buy at dips around $17.20 with SL around $16.85 for the TP of $18/$18.45.





The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com









