0
125
FxWirePro: Indian Rupee Fails to Break Key Resistance at 66.96, Back Around 66.50
- USD/INR is currently trading at 66.53 marks.
- It made intraday high at 66.59 and low at 66.48 levels.
- Intraday bias remains neutral for the moment.
- A daily close below 66.62 will take the parity down around key supports at 66.47/66.32/66.10/65.95 levels respectively.
- On the top side, key resistance levels are seen at 66.72/ 66.86/ 66.95/ 67.15 levels.
- In addition, Indian stock markets are trading on a mix note. As BSE Sensex was trading 0.01% lower at 26,004 while NSE Nifty up by 0.09% to 7969 points.
Positioning is inconclusive at this point, with prices offering no clear cut signal to initiate a long or short trade. We will continue to remain on sidelines for the time being.
The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com