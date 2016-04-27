FxWirePro: Indian Rupee Fails to Break Key Resistance at 66.96, Back Around 66.50

USD/INR is currently trading at 66.53 marks.

is currently trading at 66.53 marks. It made intraday high at 66.59 and low at 66.48 levels.

Intraday bias remains neutral for the moment.

A daily close below 66.62 will take the parity down around key supports at 66.47/66.32/66.10/65.95 levels respectively.

On the top side, key resistance levels are seen at 66.72/ 66.86/ 66.95/ 67.15 levels.

In addition, Indian stock markets are trading on a mix note. As BSE Sensex was trading 0.01% lower at 26,004 while NSE Nifty up by 0.09% to 7969 points.



Positioning is inconclusive at this point, with prices offering no clear cut signal to initiate a long or short trade. We will continue to remain on sidelines for the time being.





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