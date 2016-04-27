FxWirePro: AUD/USD Slips Below 0.77 Handle on Dismal CPI Data, Test of 0.7525 Likely

AUD/USD dived around 100-pips in a knee-jerk reaction to dismal Australian CPI report.

dived around 100-pips in a knee-jerk reaction to dismal Australian CPI report. Data released earlier today showed Australia’s Q1 headline CPI figures came in at -0.2% q/q versus +0.2% expected and +0.4% previous.

The trimmed mean CPI stood at +0.2% versus +0.5% expected and against +0.6% last.

Poor inflation data raised chances of a rate cut at RBA May meet, chances for a rate cut by the RBA in May stand at 49% probability vs 16% before the CPI.

The pair went crashing further below 0.77 handle, to hit session lows at 0.7638 and is currently trading at 0.7641.

Downside bias could see test of 0.7525 (rising trendline) and then 0.75 levels.

The pair finds immediate support at 0.7631 (April 18th lows), while resistance is seen at 0.7708 (5-DMA).

Liquidity is likely to be low until the FOMC. USD remains on the back foot ahead of the meeting and weaker USD likely to provide broad support to commodity markets.

Our previous call (http://www.econotimes.com/FxWirePro-AUD-USD-struggles-at-077-handle-good-to-sell-rallies-199724) has hit all targets.



Recommendation: Book partial profits, lower stops to 0.77, target 0.7525/0.75





The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com









