FxWirePro: USD/JPY in Tight Range During Asian Hours, Intraday Bias Remains Neutral
Analytics & Forecasts

FxWirePro: USD/JPY in Tight Range During Asian Hours, Intraday Bias Remains Neutral

26 April 2016, 05:31
Roberto Jacobs
Roberto Jacobs
0
146

FxWirePro: USD/JPY in Tight Range During Asian Hours, Intraday Bias Remains Neutral

  • USD/JPY is currently trading around 111.19 marks. 
  • It made intraday high at 111.29 and low at 110.95 levels. 
  • Intraday bias remains neutral for the moment. 
  • A sustained close above 111.32 will take the parity higher towards 111.88/112.60 and 113.42 levels respectively. 
  • Alternatively, a break below 110.95 will drag the parity down towards key supports at 110.32, 109.48 and 107.87 levels respectively. 
  • This week will be important as U.S. and Japan both will release monetary policy statements. 


The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com



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