FxWirePro: USD/JPY in Tight Range During Asian Hours, Intraday Bias Remains Neutral

USD/JPY is currently trading around 111.19 marks.

is currently trading around 111.19 marks. It made intraday high at 111.29 and low at 110.95 levels.

Intraday bias remains neutral for the moment.

A sustained close above 111.32 will take the parity higher towards 111.88/112.60 and 113.42 levels respectively.

Alternatively, a break below 110.95 will drag the parity down towards key supports at 110.32, 109.48 and 107.87 levels respectively.

This week will be important as U.S. and Japan both will release monetary policy statements.





The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com









