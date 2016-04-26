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FxWirePro: USD/JPY in Tight Range During Asian Hours, Intraday Bias Remains Neutral
- USD/JPY is currently trading around 111.19 marks.
- It made intraday high at 111.29 and low at 110.95 levels.
- Intraday bias remains neutral for the moment.
- A sustained close above 111.32 will take the parity higher towards 111.88/112.60 and 113.42 levels respectively.
- Alternatively, a break below 110.95 will drag the parity down towards key supports at 110.32, 109.48 and 107.87 levels respectively.
- This week will be important as U.S. and Japan both will release monetary policy statements.
The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com