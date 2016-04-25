FxWirePro: ASX200 Faces Strong Resistance at 5300, Good to Sell on Rallies

Major resistance - 5300

ASX200 has made a high of 5291 on Friday and slightly declined from that level. It is currently trading at 5252.



has made a high of 5291 on Friday and slightly declined from that level. It is currently trading at 5252. Short term trend is slightly bullish as long as support 5200 holds.



On the higher side any break above 5300 will take the index to 5330/5375.



The major intraday support is around 5220 and any break below major support 5200/5150.



It is good to sell on rallies around 5260-65 with SL around 5300 for the TP of 5200/5160.





The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com









