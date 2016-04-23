Brexit fears are hitting London's real estate

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London's real estate market is getting the Brexit chills. Investment in central London offices hit the lowest level in five years in the first quarter of 2016, as the referendum on Britain's future in the European Union looms. Investment volume in the first three months of the year dropped 31% below the 10-year average, to £2.2 billion, according to research by commercial real estate agent Lambert Smith Hampton. That's less than half of the £4.6 billion recorded the previous quarter. "It's no surprise that investors have taken a step back in the face of growing uncertainty over the outcome of June's E.U. referendum," said ...READ MORE