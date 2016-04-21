Pivot Points Hourly
Market News

Pivot Points Hourly

21 April 2016, 23:11
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
0
106

Pivot Points

Hourly

Last Updated: Apr 22, 12:04 am +03:00


Symbol    S3    S2    S1    P    R1    R2    R3
EUR/USD1.127191.12791.128231.128611.128941.129321.13003
USD/JPY109.288109.374109.407109.46109.493109.546109.632
GBP/USD1.429861.431031.431521.43221.432691.433371.43454
USD/CHF0.973380.974120.974580.974860.975320.97560.97634
EUR/CHF1.09921.099761.100081.100321.100641.100881.10144
AUD/USD0.771970.77280.773110.773630.773940.774460.77529
USD/CAD1.270461.271671.272381.272881.273591.274091.2753
NZD/USD0.689490.69020.690430.690910.691140.691620.69233
EUR/GBP0.787020.787480.787710.787940.788170.78840.78886
EUR/JPY123.307123.428123.477123.549123.598123.67123.791
GBP/JPY156.46156.618156.675156.776156.833156.934157.092
CHF/JPY112.027112.142112.182112.257112.297112.372112.487
GBP/CHF1.394691.395521.395981.396351.396811.397181.39801
USD/SEK8.127288.132938.135398.138588.141048.144238.14988
USD/NOK8.170898.184918.19148.198938.205428.212958.22697
EUR/AUD1.45551.456931.457561.458361.458991.459791.46122
EUR/CAD1.433621.43511.435841.436581.437321.438061.43954
AUD/CAD0.981820.983260.98390.98470.985340.986140.98758
AUD/JPY84.46384.57584.61584.68784.72784.79984.911
CAD/JPY85.71685.83985.8885.96286.00386.08586.208

Pivot Points are widely used by day traders to quickly determine where forex market sentiment may change between bullish and bearish. Pivot Points are also commonly used to find likely Support and Resistance levels.

  • Pivot Points are calculated using the Open, High, Low, and Close prices for the previous period. So, today's Pivot Points use yesterday's Open, High, Low, and Close values.
  • The Trading Day begins and ends at 5pm New York Time.