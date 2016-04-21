ECB Tonight: What's in Store for EUR/USD?

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Negative rates, currency wars, even helicopter money for god’s sake. HELICOPTER MONEY! If that’s not a central bank running past their limits, then I don’t know what is. Scary. Heading into the ECB rate decision, the EUR/USD weekly chart sits just at the top of the zone that price has printed over the past year or so. Zooming into the daily chart and I really like the look of this short term bullish channel. With the previous channel touch just happening to coincide with the weekly horizontal line from the above chart, a pop up toward channel resistance looks like a huge possibility here again. With ... READ MORE