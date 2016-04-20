JPY: Trade Surplus Widens to JPY276.5bn in March – Deutsche Bank

Research Team at Deutsche Bank, notes that in nominal terms Japanese exports fell 6.8% yoy and imports fell 14.9% yoy.



Key Quotes



“In volume terms exports fell 1.0% yoy (versus 0.2% yoy in February) whilst import volumes rose 5.2% yoy (down 2.3% yoy in February). However, in the month of March volumes rose 1.5% mom and import volumes rose 0.3% mom.



In Q1, real merchandise exports rose a seasonally adjusted 0.9% and real imports 4.2%, resulting in a net export contribution of -0.5%pp. This is a large drag for Q1 GDP growth.”



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